Suvendu Adhikari's close aide shot dead 

Chandranath Rath, a close aide of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari , was shot dead in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night. Rath was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Adhikari described the incident as "a personal loss for me" and urged BJP workers to remain peaceful. "The way the attack was executed clearly suggests that the assailants had done a recce beforehand," he alleged.

Accusations made BJP leader accuses TMC's Abhishek Banerjee of masterminding attack State BJP leader Arjun Singh has accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee of masterminding the attack. "Abhishek Banerjee has orchestrated this murder. They want to send a message that even though they are not in power, they are still a force to be reckoned with over us," Singh said. The incident has further heightened tensions in West Bengal following recent post-poll violence that has claimed at least three lives.

Investigation progress Rath murder suspected to be pre-planned hit India Today, citing police sources, said Rath's vehicle was being followed by two vehicles before the attack. The four-wheeler allegedly overtook Rath's car, causing it to slow. Moments later, bike-borne assailants opened fire at close range. At least four shots were fired, with three striking Rath in the chest, abdomen and head.

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Eyewitness One vehicle linked to the case has been intercepted Eyewitnesses told police that a motorcycle without a registration plate was used in the shooting. Bullet shells recovered from the scene indicate that a Glock pistol may have been used. West Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta confirmed that one vehicle linked to the case has been intercepted. "The car's number plate had been tampered with," he said. Adhikari was not with him when the attack happened, the BJP leader's brother, Dibyendu Adhikari, told NDTV.

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