Suvendu Adhikari's close aide shot dead
What's the story
Chandranath Rath, a close aide of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night. Rath was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Adhikari described the incident as "a personal loss for me" and urged BJP workers to remain peaceful. "The way the attack was executed clearly suggests that the assailants had done a recce beforehand," he alleged.
Accusations made
BJP leader accuses TMC's Abhishek Banerjee of masterminding attack
State BJP leader Arjun Singh has accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee of masterminding the attack. "Abhishek Banerjee has orchestrated this murder. They want to send a message that even though they are not in power, they are still a force to be reckoned with over us," Singh said. The incident has further heightened tensions in West Bengal following recent post-poll violence that has claimed at least three lives.
Investigation progress
Rath murder suspected to be pre-planned hit
India Today, citing police sources, said Rath's vehicle was being followed by two vehicles before the attack. The four-wheeler allegedly overtook Rath's car, causing it to slow. Moments later, bike-borne assailants opened fire at close range. At least four shots were fired, with three striking Rath in the chest, abdomen and head.
Eyewitness
One vehicle linked to the case has been intercepted
Eyewitnesses told police that a motorcycle without a registration plate was used in the shooting. Bullet shells recovered from the scene indicate that a Glock pistol may have been used. West Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta confirmed that one vehicle linked to the case has been intercepted. "The car's number plate had been tampered with," he said. Adhikari was not with him when the attack happened, the BJP leader's brother, Dibyendu Adhikari, told NDTV.
Political implications
Rath was involved in political work
Rath was actively involved in the BJP's political work, including during the high-profile Bhabanipur contest. Adhikari won the seat, defeating Mamata Banerjee. Senior BJP leader Keya Ghosh alleged that Rath was targeted due to his political role. The TMC has condemned the killing and denied allegations of involvement. The party demanded a court-monitored probe into the incident, emphasizing that "violence and political killings have no place in a democracy. The guilty must be identified and punished."