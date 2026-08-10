Tamil Nadu Assembly passes state song resolution for official events
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's resolution to make the singing of Tamil Thaai Vazhthu mandatory at the start of official events was passed by the state Assembly on Monday. The resolution, which received support from all legislators, including those from DMK and AIADMK, emphasizes Tamil as more than just a language; it's a way of life and emotions. "Our mother tongue is as pure as our mother," he said while moving the resolution in the Assembly.
Cultural preservation
Resolution passed in Assembly
The resolution makes it mandatory to sing Tamil Thaai Vazhthu at educational institutions, universities, government offices, and public sector undertakings across Tamil Nadu.
This move comes after a recent advisory from the Union Home Affairs Ministry directing states to play the National Song Vande Mataram before the National Anthem at official events.
The resolution seeks to preserve cultural identity and linguistic rights guaranteed under India's Constitution.
Linguistic pride
Tamil 1 of oldest classical languages
The resolution highlights Tamil as one of the oldest classical languages and its civilization as one of the oldest cultural traditions in the world.
It emphasizes that giving first place to Tamil Thaai Vazhthu is a matter of state rights.
"Tamil means pride, Tamil means power," Vijay said while appealing to legislators across party lines to support this measure.
Cultural anthem
State song 1st mandated in 1970
Tamil Thaai Vazhthu was first mandated to be sung at official functions by a government order on November 23, 1970.
The state government officially recognized it as the state song on December 12, 2021.
The resolution describes Tamil Thaai Vazhthu as an invocation to Mother Tamil from Manonmaniam, a play written by Manonmaniam Sundaranar in 1891.