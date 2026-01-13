Tamil Nadu Congress' AI video casts Rahul Gandhi as 'Thalaiva'

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has released an AI-generated video depicting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as "Thalaiva." The move comes amid a political controversy over the Tamil film Parasakthi that was released on January 10, and which the party claims misrepresents Congress. The 2-minute-21-second video shows Gandhi interacting with different sections of society and features a song that includes the phrase "Welcome Thalaiva."

Video content Video portrays Gandhi as grassroots leader The video depicts Gandhi as a grassroots leader and champion of the marginalized. It also features him with former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The background score mixes Tamil lyrics with English rap, emphasizing lines like "poor man's pain to the nation's cry." This campaign is a departure from regional political branding, with Gandhi being called "Jan Nayak" in Bihar and now "Thalaiva" in Tamil Nadu.

Twitter Post Video shared by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Welcome Thalaiva...#RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/CRWMDzzWHg — Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (@INCTamilNadu) January 13, 2026

Film backlash 'Parasakthi' film sparks controversy, TN Youth Congress demands ban Released on January 10, Parasakthi has sparked a political row. The film is set against the 1960s student movement and anti-Hindi protests in Tamil Nadu. Arun Bhaskar, senior vice president of the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress, demanded a ban on the film. He accused it of distorting history and promoting a pro-DMK narrative with an "anti-Hindu" stand.