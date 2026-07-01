TVK MLA offered ₹35cr bribe; 3 with 'DMK link' arrested 

Accusations made

DMK trying to poach MLAs from ruling party, says minister

After the arrests, Tamil Nadu minister P Nirmal Kumar claimed that the DMK had been trying to poach MLAs from the ruling party for "the last 40 days." He said, "We have been saying continuously for the last 40 days that the DMK, Stalin, and his team have been trying to poach our MLAs." Kumar added that one of their MLAs, referring to Ilaiyaraja, was threatened by DMK members with backing from Senthil and Ashok. "We strongly condemn this act."