Tamil Nadu registers 38% voter turnout, Bengal 41% at 11:00am 

Tamil Nadu and West Bengal witnessed a massive voter turnout during the early hours of polling on Thursday. According to the Election Commission of India , West Bengal recorded a 41.11% turnout while Tamil Nadu saw 37.57% by 11:00am. In Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district, the highest turnout was at 42.45%, followed closely by Namakkal (41.41%) and Erode (41%).

District turnout District-wise voter turnout in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai recorded lower turnouts at 35.47%, 38.62%, and 36.22%, respectively. The Nilgiris district had the lowest voter turnout at 32.62%. In West Bengal, Paschim Mednipur recorded the highest turnout at 44.68%. Jhargam and Bankura followed with turnouts of 43.71% and 43.22%, respectively, while Malda recorded the lowest turnout at 38.22%.

Election details Voting underway till 6pm results on May 4 The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal began under tight security. The voting will end at 6:00pm on Thursday. The votes will be counted on May 4. In Tamil Nadu, over 5.73 crore voters are eligible to vote, including 2,93,04,905 female voters and 2,80,30,658 male voters along with a small number of third-gender voters (7,728).

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