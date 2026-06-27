Tamil Nadu government appoints Vijay's film producer as special representative

Political backlash

Controversy over Narayana's appointment

Narayana's appointment has been controversial due to his close ties with Vijay. He was present when Vijay met Governor RV Arlekar in May to claim the formation of a government. The film Jana Nayagan has also been in the news for its delayed release due to pending Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approval and an alleged online leak of a high-quality version before its official release.