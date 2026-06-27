Tamil Nadu government appoints Vijay's film producer as special representative
What's the story
The Tamil Nadu government has appointed K Venkata Narayana as its Special Representative in New Delhi for one year. The decision has drawn political criticism, especially since Narayana is known as the producer of the upcoming film Jana Nayagan. The film stars Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay.
Political backlash
Controversy over Narayana's appointment
Narayana's appointment has been controversial due to his close ties with Vijay. He was present when Vijay met Governor RV Arlekar in May to claim the formation of a government. The film Jana Nayagan has also been in the news for its delayed release due to pending Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approval and an alleged online leak of a high-quality version before its official release.
Criticism voiced
DMK MP calls out Tamil Nadu government
DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson has criticized the decision to appoint a film producer to such an important administrative role. Wilson argued that the Special Representative acts as a bridge between the Tamil Nadu government and the Union government, coordinating with Union ministers and arranging meetings for the Chief Minister in New Delhi. He also said they communicate central policy developments affecting Tamil Nadu and provide information to state MPs during Parliament sessions.
Role concerns
'Make Tamil Nadu a laughingstock in Delhi'
While acknowledging the government's right to appoint, Wilson argued that such appointments should be made with administrative interests in mind. He alleged that appointing a film producer could undermine the significance of the office and make Tamil Nadu "a laughingstock" in Delhi. The Tamil Nadu government is yet to respond to these criticisms.