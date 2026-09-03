Vijay announces world-class Olympic city in Chennai
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced the establishment of a world-class Tamil Nadu Olympic City in Chennai. The project will be developed by the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority and will feature world-class sports arenas, state-of-the-art sporting equipment, a high-performance training center, and dedicated Sports Science and sports medicine centers, according to the Tamil Nadu CMO.
Infrastructure details
Olympic city to help TN athletes
The proposed Olympic City will also have accommodation facilities for sportspersons and coaches.
The Olympic City aims to create an integrated sports hub that will give athletes enhanced training and support facilities, allowing Tamil Nadu athletes to win more medals in the Olympics and other major sporting events.
Along with the Olympic City, a dedicated motorsports city will also be set up in Chennai. This facility is planned to host Formula 1-4 races.
Motorsports development
Motorsports city to be developed for Formula 1-4 races
The announcement comes as the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) is working to strengthen India's motorsports ecosystem with a task force formed in June.
"We will try to bring back F1 in India by 2028. For this, we created a task force which monitors motor sports in the country and submits its report to the Ministry," an MYAS source told ANI on Saturday.
Motorsport expansion
Plans to bring back Formula 1 by 2030
Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) President Arindam Ghosh had earlier attended a meeting with the Sports Ministry and said that efforts are underway to bring Formula 1 back to India by 2030 and a round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) and MotoGP by 2028.
Later, Ghosh said, "The meeting with...Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State Raksha Khadse, senior officials and potential stakeholders...focused primarily on bringing F1, MotoGP and a round of the WRC to India."