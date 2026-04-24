Tamil Nadu, West Bengal record highest-ever voter turnout

West Bengal has recorded a historic voter turnout of 92.9% in the polling for the first phase of the state Assembly elections, according to the Election Commission (EC). This is the highest ever for the state and second only to Tripura's 93.6% in 2013, when both EVM votes and postal ballots were counted. The turnout also exceeds previous records set during the state's own assembly polls in 2011, which had an overall turnout of 84.7%.

Gender statistics Female voter turnout higher than men for 1st time In a historic first, female voter turnout for the recently concluded first phase in West Bengal stood higher than male voter turnout. Whereas among women, 92.7% of eligible voters cast their vote, the figure for men stood at 90.9%. This is a marked improvement from the previously held record in the 2011 elections, when female turnout was at 84.4%.

Statewide participation Tamil Nadu also witnesses record voter turnout Tamil Nadu too witnessed a record voter turnout of 85.1% in the ongoing polling. The female turnout was higher than that of males, with 85.7% women voting as opposed to 83.6% men. This is also an improvement from the state's previous records in the 2011 elections, when female turnout was at 78.5%.

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Official response EC praises record voter turnout Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar praised the record voter turnout in both states, saying, "EC salutes each voter of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu." Another EC official called the turnout "a watershed moment" for West Bengal. The official also expressed hope that such high levels of participation would lead to positive changes in future elections, just as they have done in Bihar.

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