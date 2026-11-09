Andhra Pradesh local body elections: TDP-led alliance wins 2-3rds seats
What's the story
The ruling coalition in Andhra Pradesh, headed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), has won a decisive victory in the recent local body elections. The state election commission (SEC) announced that the TDP-led alliance bagged two-thirds of the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) seats. The TDP alone won 406 out of 582 ZPTC seats contested.
Seat distribution
TDP's performance in ZPTC elections
The TDP's alliance partners, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), won 73 and 20 ZPTC seats, respectively.
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was a distant second with 76 seats, while independents won six.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) managed to win one seat in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.
However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) failed to win any ZPTC seats.
Election results
MPTC election results for TDP, JSP, and YSRCP
The TDP also dominated the MPTC elections, winning 4,806 out of 7,768 seats across Andhra Pradesh's 28 districts.
The YSRCP won 1,711 MPTC seats while the JSP secured 938.
Independents won 169 seats, and the CPI(M) bagged 15. Other parties like Congress and BSP could only manage a few seats each.
The AAP again failed to win any MPTC seats.
District dominance
TDP's dominance in Nellore and other districts
The TDP performed particularly well in Nellore district, winning 26 out of 30 ZPTC seats.
It also won a majority of seats in Srikakulam (22/30), Anantapur (22/28), Sri Sathya Sai (21/32), Tirupati (21/31), and Prakasam (21/25).
In the MPTC elections, the party won a near-clean sweep in Srikakulam district with 392 out of 523 seats.
Election analysis
The road ahead for YSRCP and JSP
The YSRCP managed to win a few seats in the districts but struggled to make a mark. Its performance was slightly better in Eluru district, where it won 107 out of 441 MPTC constituencies.
The JSP, on the other hand, showed its growing presence with 938 MPTC and 73 ZPTC seats.
This election result strengthens the TDP-led coalition's grip over rural local governance in Andhra Pradesh following its 2024 assembly defeat.