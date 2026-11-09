Andhra Pradesh local body elections: TDP-led alliance wins 2-3rds seats

The TDP's alliance partners, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), won 73 and 20 ZPTC seats, respectively.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was a distant second with 76 seats, while independents won six.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) managed to win one seat in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) failed to win any ZPTC seats.