Tejashwi Yadav detained amid protest against cop using AK-47
What's the story
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was detained after leading a foot march in Patna toward Lok Bhavan, raising issues of paper leaks, unemployment, problems faced by students and the firing of an AK-47 by a cop during a student protest last month. Starting from JP Golambar and headed toward Raj Bhavan, the march saw around 5,000 supporters who broke through police barricades at Dakbungalow Chowk.
Twitter Post
Police use water cannon
#WATCH | Bihar | Police use water cannon to disperse the crowd carrying out foot march towards Lok Bhavan in Patna https://t.co/Pi8WXbP5HT pic.twitter.com/9cCfu3wBzH— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026
March disruption
Protest met with police resistance
The protest was met with police resistance as water cannons were used at Income Tax Chowk.
Yadav was taken into custody but not before he made a defiant statement: "I am not afraid of going to jail. Our Lord Krishna was born in prison. Anyone who comes to power is bound to leave it."
Some protesters threw water bottles at the police during the march, while one was seen carrying a dummy AK-47.
Another protestor collapsed during the foot march.
Sister
He was joined by RJD MP Misa Bharti
He was joined by his sister and RJD MP Misa Bharti, who was also detained.
"We have heard that the Bihar government in the Supreme Court has admitted that the AK-47 was used (against students). The Bihar govt should have been asked by the court who permitted the use of AK-47 in a protest. If the DM gave permission, he should be suspended. This Bihar government is killing the future of students of Bihar," she said.
Government scrutiny
Yadav demands suspension of DM, SP
At a press conference on Tuesday, Yadav had questioned the government's response to the Siwan incident.
He demanded an explanation for how an AK-47 was fired without orders and demanded the suspension of the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police involved in the incident and not just transfers.
The Bihar government had transferred Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha and 16 other IPS officers after the controversy over this incident.