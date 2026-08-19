Tejashwi Yadav detained amid protest against cop using AK-47 

The protest was met with police resistance as water cannons were used at Income Tax Chowk.

Yadav was taken into custody but not before he made a defiant statement: "I am not afraid of going to jail. Our Lord Krishna was born in prison. Anyone who comes to power is bound to leave it."

Some protesters threw water bottles at the police during the march, while one was seen carrying a dummy AK-47.

Another protestor collapsed during the foot march.