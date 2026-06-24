Tejasvi Surya makes '3rd-world' jibe after Bengaluru metro faces snag 

Governance criticism

MP Tejasvi Surya slams state government

"First-world tech talent. Third-world governance. That is the story of Bengaluru," Surya shared on X. He said, "Metro disruptions have become alarmingly frequent. And every time the Metro fails, the entire city descends into chaos." Surya added that hardworking professionals in India's Silicon Valley were forced to hitch rides on trucks and lorries due to this incident. "They will wake up tomorrow, go back to office, pay their taxes, and endure the same broken system all over again," he said.