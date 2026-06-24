Tejasvi Surya makes '3rd-world' jibe after Bengaluru metro faces snag
What's the story
A technical glitch on the Purple Line of Bengaluru Metro caused major inconvenience to commuters during Tuesday evening's peak hours. The disruption left hundreds stranded at stations and on the streets, as they were asked to deboard trains. Videos of passengers hitching rides on lorries and trucks have since gone viral, highlighting the chaos triggered by this incident. Reacting to the disruption, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya slammed the state government for its "third-world governance."
Governance criticism
MP Tejasvi Surya slams state government
"First-world tech talent. Third-world governance. That is the story of Bengaluru," Surya shared on X. He said, "Metro disruptions have become alarmingly frequent. And every time the Metro fails, the entire city descends into chaos." Surya added that hardworking professionals in India's Silicon Valley were forced to hitch rides on trucks and lorries due to this incident. "They will wake up tomorrow, go back to office, pay their taxes, and endure the same broken system all over again," he said.
Fault discovery
Technical glitch detected at Cubbon Park station
The technical issue was first detected at Cubbon Park Metro Station around 6:30pm on Tuesday. The disruption affected services on the Purple Line, which connects major parts of Bengaluru including the IT corridor, to Whitefield. Initially, train services were halted completely, stranding hundreds of passengers across stations. After the initial disruption, partial services were restored between MG Road and Whitefield. Metro officials worked through the night to repair the fault, fully restoring normal operations by 5:00am on Wednesday morning.
Twitter Post
Visuals show crowded street
Bengalureans hop on to a lorry after metro train serves were disrupted last night due to technical glitches. Hundreds were stranded at inside metro stations and streets. The technical issue has been fixed at 5 am today. pic.twitter.com/WU2AIQaqfO— Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) June 24, 2026