BJP slams Congress, Telangana CM for remarks

Telangana CM's Hitler remark on HYDRAA triggers fierce BJP criticism

By Snehil Singh 12:55 pm Jun 07, 202612:55 pm

What's the story

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has sparked a major controversy with his recent remarks at a conclave in Bengaluru. He claimed that the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) was inspired by Adolf Hitler. "Hydra, the word is Hitler's favorite word. His core team was called Hydra, who could assassinate anyone. So, I have taken inspiration from Hitler and named it Hydraa," he said during an interview at the event.