Telangana CM's Hitler remark on HYDRAA triggers fierce BJP criticism
What's the story
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has sparked a major controversy with his recent remarks at a conclave in Bengaluru. He claimed that the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) was inspired by Adolf Hitler. "Hydra, the word is Hitler's favorite word. His core team was called Hydra, who could assassinate anyone. So, I have taken inspiration from Hitler and named it Hydraa," he said during an interview at the event.
Expert opinion
Historians refute Reddy's claims
However, historical experts cited by India Today have quickly refuted Reddy's claims. They said there is no evidence to support his assertion that Hitler's inner circle was called "Hydra." In fact, they pointed out that the term actually referred to a British Royal Air Force bombing mission against Nazi Germany.
Political backlash
BJP slams Congress, Reddy
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to criticize Reddy's remarks. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Congress Party and the Telangana Chief Minister for his comments. He accused Reddy of showing a "dangerous Hitler and Emergency mindset" and asked whether or not Rahul Gandhi would take action against him.
Divisive comments
Reddy's comments on regional disparity
Poonawalla also slammed Reddy for his comments on regional disparity. The Telangana Chief Minister had allegedly questioned the concentration of national leadership and high tax burdens on southern states. "The President is from North India. The Prime Minister is from North India," Reddy was quoted as saying. "We do not want to live as second-class citizens, paying taxes while being expected to salute Delhi."
Accusations made
Poonawalla accuses Reddy of 'Jinnah tendencies'
Poonawalla accused Reddy of "Jinnah tendencies" and trying to create a North-South divide. He wrote on the social media platform X, saying that Reddy "WANTS INDIA DIVIDED!" He compared Reddy with Mohammad Ali Jinnah, saying, "PM is from Gujarat. Our first tribal President is from Odisha," accusing the Telangana CM of dismembering India.
Twitter Post
BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla hits out at Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
After HITLER PREM NOW REVANTH REDDY exhibits JINNAH TENDENCIES— Shehzad Jai Hind (Chowkidar as per INC ecosystem) (@Shehzad_Ind) June 7, 2026
WANTS INDIA DIVIDED!
Says
The President is from North India. The Prime Minister is from North India. We do not want to live as second-class citizens, paying taxes while being expected to salute Delhi.
Is this… https://t.co/5E2LWSy1Jf pic.twitter.com/14fnaOL4BV