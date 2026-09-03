Telangana minister sacked after her daughter's remarks against CM 

The controversy started after Susmita publicly attacked CM Reddy for his recent endorsement of party MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy and questioned the Chief Minister's decision to seek the MLA's re-election from Parkal.

"Why are you coming to my area, coming to Konda's territory, and asking people to elect Prakash Reddy again?" Susmita, who had expressed interest in contesting the Parkal Assembly seat, asked.

"Why are you picking a fight with us? Why are you doing this to us?" she asked.