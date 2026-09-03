Telangana minister sacked after her daughter's remarks against CM
What's the story
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has sought to remove minister Konda Surekha from the state Cabinet with immediate effect. The decision comes after a controversy involving Surekha's daughter, Konda Susmita Patel, who made remarks against CM Reddy and other Congress leaders over the Parkal Congress ticket. An official recommendation for her removal has been sent to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.
Controversy
How controversy started
The controversy started after Susmita publicly attacked CM Reddy for his recent endorsement of party MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy and questioned the Chief Minister's decision to seek the MLA's re-election from Parkal.
"Why are you coming to my area, coming to Konda's territory, and asking people to elect Prakash Reddy again?" Susmita, who had expressed interest in contesting the Parkal Assembly seat, asked.
"Why are you picking a fight with us? Why are you doing this to us?" she asked.
Questions
'We are Padmashalis...'
Continuing her attack, she referred to the caste identity of CM while attacking him, saying members of the Kapu community knew agriculture but did not know how to be "subservient or servile."
She said, "We are Padmashalis...We know how to weave textiles, but unlike these people, we do not know how to be subservient."
That being said, she said she continued to hold the Congress high command in high regard.
Rising tensions
Telangana Congress disciplinary committee issued show-cause notice to Surekha
Her remarks led to resentment within sections of the Telangana Congress, with leaders questioning why Surekha hadn't publicly reined in her daughter.
The Telangana Congress disciplinary committee had issued a show-cause notice to Surekha over her daughter's remarks.
Surekha, however, argued that her daughter's remarks were made independently and that she could not be held accountable for them.
She also defended her political record, saying she has no corruption allegations leveled against her.
Disputed decision
I have not received this as of now: Surekha
Surekha said she has not received any official communication regarding her removal.
She told CNN-News18, "They have removed me without taking my version."
The minister questioned why the party did not contact her before deciding to remove her from the ministry, saying she had already clarified her position on the show-cause notice.
"I replied to the show-cause notice also and clarified my point," she said.