'Terribly wrong': Chidambaram responds to Modi's remarks on 26/11 attacks 

Congress leader P Chidambaram has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for misattributing his statements about India's response to the 2008 Mumbai attacks. In a post on X, Chidambaram said the words misrepresented his views. "I quote the Hon'ble PM's words: '.....has said India was ready to respond after 26/11, but because of the pressure exerted by some country, then Congress govt stopped India's armed forces from attacking Pakistan.' The statement...is WRONG, terribly WRONG," he wrote.

— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 9, 2025

PM's statement PM Modi's address at event in Mumbai On Wednesday, after inaugurating the Navi Mumbai international airport, PM Modi said Mumbai is one of India's most vibrant cities, and "that is why terrorists chose Mumbai for a major attack in 2008." "But the Congress government in power then sent a message of weakness, a message of surrender to terrorism," he said.

PM 'Congress must tell us who made this decision' Then, referring to comments made by Chidambaram recently on the terror attacks, he said, "Recently, a senior Congress leader....claimed that after the Mumbai attack, our forces were ready to attack Pakistan. The entire country wanted the same. But according to that Congress leader, the then government stopped India's forces from taking action due to pressure from another country." "Congress must tell us who made this decision under foreign pressure, who played with Mumbai's national sentiment," he added.