'Terrorists in Bengal did Pahalgam attack?': Mamata jabs Shah

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his allegations of terror activities in the state. Addressing a rally in Bankura's Birsinghpur, Banerjee shot back, "If there are no terrorists in J&K, how did Pahalgam happen? Did you carry out the attack in Pahalgam? Who was behind the incident that happened in Delhi?" Banerjee likened Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Mahabharata characters Dushyasahan and Duryodhana.

Election controversy Banerjee accuses Centre of disenfranchising Bengalis Banerjee also took a dig at the Centre over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging harassment across Bengal. She claimed authorities planned to strike off 1.5 crore names under SIR, targeting marginalized communities like Rajbanshis, Matuas, and Adivasis. "SIR being conducted using AI, it's a huge scam," she alleged. Shah is currently on a three-day visit to West Bengal, ahead of the state assembly elections due in March-April.

Border security Banerjee defends land provision for border fencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bengal on December 20. Responding to Shah's accusation of not providing land for border fencing, Banerjee defended her government. She highlighted that land was given in Petrapol and Andal. The TMC leader also slammed the BJP over allegations of corruption and fear-mongering in West Bengal. "Corrupt BJP party," she said, accusing them of harassing people under SIR while ensuring benefits only for themselves.