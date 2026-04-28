'No sir': Tharoor denies Rijiju's claim he called Congress anti-women

I am sorry, but with the greatest respect for @KirenRijiju , at no point did I say or imply any such thing -- and I have seven witnesses in the photograph who can confirm that! "That was what he meant", our Minister says. No, sir, that is NOT what I meant. "That Congress can be… https://t.co/hkUsYgOY7a

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What did Rijiju say about Tharoor

Rijiju had said earlier, "Tharoor said to me after...Parliament session ended that no woman would consider him anti-women. I replied that yes, I agree that no one would call you anti-women, but your party is anti-women." He stated that Tharoor in a way "accepted" that Congress has an anti-women stance. "He meant that even if Congress may be anti-women, women would not consider...Tharoor anti-women. So what does that mean? It means that, in a way, he also accepted...Congress is anti-women."