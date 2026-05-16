Tharoor to deliver address at Tufts University

Shashi Tharoor to skip Satheesan's oath-taking ceremony

By Snehil Singh 10:40 am May 16, 202610:40 am

What's the story

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of VD Satheesan as Kerala's Chief Minister. The event is scheduled to take place in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. In a social media post on Friday, Tharoor expressed his regret for missing the occasion, explaining that he would be in Boston delivering a commencement address at his alma mater, The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.