Shashi Tharoor to skip Satheesan's oath-taking ceremony
What's the story
Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of VD Satheesan as Kerala's Chief Minister. The event is scheduled to take place in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. In a social media post on Friday, Tharoor expressed his regret for missing the occasion, explaining that he would be in Boston delivering a commencement address at his alma mater, The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.
Twitter Post
Tharoor announces missing CM oath ceremony
I’m sorry to be missing the swearing-in ceremony of my @incKerala colleague and new CM of Kerala @vdsatheesan. I am in Boston this weekend to deliver the Commencement address at the graduation ceremony of my alma mater, the Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy at @TuftsUniversity —…— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 15, 2026
Political impact
Tharoor's political journey to remain unaffected
Despite his absence from the swearing-in ceremony, Tharoor's political visibility is expected to remain unaffected. He has recently grown closer to the Congress high command after a period of strained relations with some state party leaders. During the Kerala Assembly election campaign, Tharoor was one of the most sought-after campaigners for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).
Campaign star
Tharoor's campaign trail in Kerala
Tharoor's presence was highly sought after at public meetings across Kerala, as candidates knew he could draw crowds, especially among youth and urban voters. He traveled extensively across the state from north to south, addressing packed gatherings. Within Congress circles, reports state that there is a growing recognition that Tharoor's appeal goes beyond Thiruvananthapuram.