Tharoor to skip Congress meet over 'insult' at Gandhi's event

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has decided to skip a crucial meeting of the party's high command. The meeting was called to discuss preparations for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. According to multiple reports, the decision comes after Tharoor felt "insulted" at a Mahapanchayat event in Kochi, where Rahul Gandhi was present. Party sources told India Today that Tharoor is unhappy with both state and central leadership over protocol issues and lack of acknowledgment during the event.

Discontent signal Tharoor's absence highlights internal party friction Tharoor had reportedly expressed his disappointment to close associates, saying this incident is part of a larger trend of ignoring his contributions in the party. At the Kochi event, there were problems with seating and speaking arrangements, which Tharoor found disrespectful given his seniority in Congress. Despite being told that only Gandhi would speak after him, several other leaders spoke at the event. This deviation from the plan further added to Tharoor's displeasure over protocol violations.

Unaddressed concerns Gandhi's speech omission adds to Tharoor's dissatisfaction The incident has raised questions among party cadres about internal discipline and respect for senior leaders. During his Mahapanchayat speech, Gandhi also did not mention Tharoor by name, which is a notable omission given Tharoor's stature in both the party and state. While he will miss the Congress high command meeting, he is expected to attend the Kerala Literature Festival on Friday.

Advertisement