'Trivial': Shashi Tharoor on Trump's 'hellhole' comment about India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has reacted to United States President Donald Trump 's recent social media post, in which he referred to India and other countries as "hellhole." Speaking to France24, Tharoor said that India should not overreact to such comments. He said, "India should not go ballistic over something as trivial as Trump's social media post. It is unworthy of our style of diplomacy."

Controversial comments Trump's post and 'hellhole' remark Trump's post shared a transcript of a conservative political talk show hosted by Michael Savage. In the discussion, India, China, and other countries were called "hellhole." The transcript also criticized immigrants from these nations for allegedly misusing US birthright citizenship laws. It said, "A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet."

Official response MEA calls remarks 'inappropriate' India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has responded to Trump's post. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the remarks "obviously uninformed, inappropriate, and in poor taste." He added that they did not reflect the reality of India-US ties based on mutual respect and shared interests. The episode comes at a sensitive time in bilateral relations, as Washington and New Delhi have been working to reset ties after a period of strain over tariffs and geopolitical differences.

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