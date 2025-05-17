Tharoor's first reaction to key role in Centre's diplomatic outreach
What's the story
Senior Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor has been given a key role in India's diplomatic outreach program against terrorism.
He will lead an all-party delegation to five important capitals, representing India's stance on recent events.
The move comes after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, with a focus on conveying India's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism.
Diplomatic role
Tharoor expresses honor in leading diplomatic mission
Tharoor took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude for the responsibility.
He wrote, "I am honored by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation's point of view on recent events."
He added that he would always be available when national interest was at stake.
Twitter Post
Shashi Tharoor's post on X
When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting.
When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting.
Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/b4Qjd12cN9
Delegation details
Seven MPs selected for global outreach program
The Centre has announced a total of seven Members of Parliament (MPs) for this global outreach program.
The list includes Tharoor, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Baijayant Panda from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha from Janata Dal United (JDU), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Supriya Sule from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shrikant Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena.
Unity message
Rijiju emphasizes national unity in combating terrorism
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stressed the importance of national unity in this mission.
He said, "In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united."
Rijiju added that these delegations will soon visit key partner nations with a shared message of zero tolerance to terrorism.
This initiative is seen as a strong demonstration of national unity above politics and differences.