'They're scratching, beating MPs': Chaos at opposition's Jantar Mantar protest 

"They are beating MPs. The policemen have scratched me all over. They have thrown us to the ground....we are not going to move from here," Priyanka said, lying on the ground.

"You can see the brute force with which Delhi Police is handling peaceful protesters...Why are MPs being blocked from reaching Jantar Mantar? What is going on here?" TMC MP Mahua Moitra also said.

The siblings, along with other opposition MPs, were taken away from the spot after detention.