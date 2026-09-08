PM takes swipe at Rahul's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' in Gujarat
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's "Chhatron Ki Goonj," a student outreach program, on Tuesday. Speaking in Vadodara, Gujarat, where he inaugurated development projects worth over ₹35,000 crore, he said the voice of India's youth will triumph over what he called "jhooth ki goonj" (echo of lies), a reference to Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj.'
PM
'You will find people at every street corner..'
He said those who mislead people with lies are present "at every crossroad," but asserted that India's youth is led by truth and will shape the country's future.
"You will find people at every street corner trying to mislead you with the clamor of lies. But the youth of India move forward driven by the resounding call of truth; they march with that call and strive for it..." he said.
Youth appeal
All efforts for youth: PM
PM Modi then went on to list the achievements under his government.
"You can see the intense focus the government is placing on all energy sector today—whether solar, wind, hydro, or nuclear. The modern sectors of the future will run entirely on electricity; they will depend on...electric ecosystem. Take, for instance, the chip industry or sectors linked to data centers and AI—electricity is their lifeblood."
He said all this effort is being made to secure the future of the youth.
Modi
The government will take responsibility for coaching
He also said that India's methods of education and learning are transforming as the world changes rapidly.
He said earlier the focus was solely on degrees; now, the emphasis is equally on skills.
"....that is why we are reshaping our education policy and our teaching and training institutions...We aim to save the hard-earned money of poor and middle-class families."
He said the government will take responsibility for the coaching of the young people preparing for these exams.
Development focus
PM Modi announced projects worth over ₹35,000 crore
During his visit to Vadodara, PM Modi announced new projects and inaugurated completed ones worth over ₹35,000 crore. These initiatives are aimed at furthering India's journey toward a "Viksit Bharat" (developed India).
The event was attended by a large number of young people who cheered as Queen's "We Will Rock You" and the song "Aari Aari" from the film Dhurandhar played in the background.