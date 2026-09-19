'It'll send powerful message': Rebel MP backs potential TMC-INC alliance
What's the story
Rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saayoni Ghosh has backed a potential alliance between the TMC and the Indian National Congress (INC). Speaking to ANI, she said such a partnership would send a "powerful message" that it is "genuine—a true partnership, not merely one that exists in name only." Ghosh's comments come amid political turmoil in West Bengal over the Nandigram bypoll, where Congress candidate Milan Pradhan was arrested in an old murder case.
Political dynamics
Hope Rahul will lead INC to align with TMC: Ghosh
Ghosh, who was among 20 rebel TMC MPs who merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) in June, said she hoped that under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the INC would align with the TMC.
The Nandigram bypoll has been politically charged after Pradhan's arrest, and Mamata Banerjee's faction was allotted "Mamata All India Trinamool Congress" and a football player symbol for the polls.
Legal considerations
Parties can 'approach EC or take legal recourse'
Ghosh acknowledged that there were pending cases against Pradhan but said, "This is politics, and in politics, one has to consider what decisions might be taken or actions initiated prior to an election."
She added that parties can "approach the Election Commission or take legal recourse" in such matters.
Banerjee's faction had supported Congress's Pradhan after their candidate withdrew from the race and the ECI decided to allot her faction a different name and symbol.
Leadership stance
'Political revenge': Gandhi on Pradhan's arrest
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has criticized the ECI's decision to bar Banerjee from using her party's name and symbol.
He reached out to Banerjee to express solidarity, and Banerjee extended support to Congress candidate Pradhan.
Gandhi called Pradhan's arrest politically motivated and an act of "political revenge."
He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of undermining democracy through such actions but vowed that Congress would "neither fear nor bow down" in this electoral battle.