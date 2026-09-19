'It'll send powerful message': Rebel MP backs potential TMC-INC alliance

Ghosh acknowledged that there were pending cases against Pradhan but said, "This is politics, and in politics, one has to consider what decisions might be taken or actions initiated prior to an election."

She added that parties can "approach the Election Commission or take legal recourse" in such matters.

Banerjee's faction had supported Congress's Pradhan after their candidate withdrew from the race and the ECI decided to allot her faction a different name and symbol.