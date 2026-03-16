After EC transfers top Bengal officials, TMC stages RS  walkout

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a major reshuffle in the West Bengal government, just hours after announcing the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections. The state will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with votes to be counted on May 4. The ECI has appointed Dushyant Nariala as the new Chief Secretary, replacing Nandini Chakravorty.

Bureaucratic changes DGP, Kolkata Police Commissioner also replaced The ECI has also replaced the state's Director General of Police and Kolkata Police Commissioner. Siddh Nath Gupta is the new DGP, while Ajay Kumar Nand takes over as Kolkata Police Commissioner. The Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena has also been removed from his post. Sanghamitra Ghosh has been appointed as Principal Secretary for Home and Hill Affairs in West Bengal.

Political backlash TMC protests against ECI's decision The ECI's decision has drawn sharp criticism from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, which is led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The TMC staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha in protest against these transfers. TMC MP Derek O'Brien slammed the ECI for removing top bureaucrats "in the dead of night," while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the commission's constitutional authority.

Advertisement