Video: TMC, ISF supporters trade blows over fake polling agents
What's the story
Tensions ran high at a polling booth in Khanakul, Hooghly District, West Bengal, during the second phase of assembly elections on Wednesday as a clash erupted between supporters of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Indian Secular Front (ISF). The violence erupted over allegations of fake polling agents being appointed.
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VIDEO | West Bengal Election 2026: A clash broke out between TMC and ISF supporters as tensions erupted at Booth No. 147 in Ramchandrapur under Rajhati-1 Panchayat in Khanakul in Hooghly District, over allegations of appointing fake polling agents. #AssemblyPollsWithPTI… pic.twitter.com/u2JlxmyKL3— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2026
Clash aftermath
'Minor' scuffle, says CRPF sub-inspector
The clash took place at Booth No. 147 in Ramchandrapur under Rajhati-1 Panchayat. In a video that has surfaced online, both TMC and ISF supporters can be seen exchanging blows. Commenting on the scuffle, CRPF Sub-Inspector Usha downplayed the incident, calling it a "minor" one. She said, "Some people tried to create trouble over identification and got a bit aggressive." However, she added that their team had reached on time to control the situation.
Election stakes
Candidates from various parties contesting in Khanakul
Khanakul is a rural assembly constituency in the Hooghly district, where multiple parties are contesting. The key candidates include Palash Kumar Roy (TMC), Susanta Ghosh (BJP), Pradip Kar (INC), and Chayana Khan (BSP). Notably, the BJP had won this seat in the last Assembly elections with Ghosh as their candidate. The second phase of polling is underway in 142 out of 294 assembly constituencies in West Bengal. The first phase saw a massive voter turnout of around 92%.