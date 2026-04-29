Video: TMC, ISF supporters trade blows over fake polling agents

VIDEO | West Bengal Election 2026: A clash broke out between TMC and ISF supporters as tensions erupted at Booth No. 147 in Ramchandrapur under Rajhati-1 Panchayat in Khanakul in Hooghly District, over allegations of appointing fake polling agents. #AssemblyPollsWithPTI … pic.twitter.com/u2JlxmyKL3

Clash aftermath

'Minor' scuffle, says CRPF sub-inspector

The clash took place at Booth No. 147 in Ramchandrapur under Rajhati-1 Panchayat. In a video that has surfaced online, both TMC and ISF supporters can be seen exchanging blows. Commenting on the scuffle, CRPF Sub-Inspector Usha downplayed the incident, calling it a "minor" one. She said, "Some people tried to create trouble over identification and got a bit aggressive." However, she added that their team had reached on time to control the situation.