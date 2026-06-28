BJP government selectively targeting Mamata's supporters: TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh
What's the story
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led West Bengal government of selectively targeting legislators loyal to former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He alleged that these legislators are "being targeted through repression and oppression by being implicated in old cases or other charges." "People supporting Mamata Banerjee are being arrested and harassed," Ghosh said, as quoted by news agency ANI.
Case controversy
Ghosh slams Suvendu Adhikari over Taratala building collapse case
Ghosh also slammed Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari over the Taratala building collapse case. The building, which collapsed recently, killed 17 people and injured several others. Adhikari had alleged that the sanctioned building plan bore the signature of former Kolkata Mayor and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim. Ghosh questioned why action wasn't taken against those whose signatures were on the documents, alleging only leaders close to Banerjee were being targeted.
Faction meeting
Meeting of rebel TMC faction held in Kolkata
Ghosh's remarks came after a meeting of a rebel faction of the TMC with former party councilors in Kolkata. The meeting was called by the faction's newly formed leadership, which adopted its constitution on June 22. Former TMC councilor Debalina Biswas said the meeting was about issues faced by former councilors in their areas. Expelled MLA Sandipan Saha claimed most MLAs and former councilors supported their faction, indicating they would decide future leadership.
Leadership announcement
Rebel faction announced new leadership
Earlier this month, the Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebel faction announced a new TMC leadership. Arup Roy was appointed chairperson, and they claimed support from at least 58 MLAs. The faction also formed a 30-member National Working Committee while keeping Mamata as the party's mentor. Moreover, around 20 of the TMC's 28 Lok Sabha MPs have rebelled, demanding separate seating arrangements in Parliament.