BJP government selectively targeting Mamata's supporters: TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh

Faction meeting

Meeting of rebel TMC faction held in Kolkata

Ghosh's remarks came after a meeting of a rebel faction of the TMC with former party councilors in Kolkata. The meeting was called by the faction's newly formed leadership, which adopted its constitution on June 22. Former TMC councilor Debalina Biswas said the meeting was about issues faced by former councilors in their areas. Expelled MLA Sandipan Saha claimed most MLAs and former councilors supported their faction, indicating they would decide future leadership.