'Will drag him out of...grave': TMC MLA threatens ECI chief

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Monirul Islam has sparked controversy by issuing violent threats against the Election Commission and its chief, Gyanesh Kumar. Speaking at a public event, Islam accused the Election Commission of harassing West Bengal residents to appease the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also threatened physical violence against Chief Election Commissioner Kumar, saying he would "drag him out of the grave."

Comments Want lathis to break Election Commission's waist: MLA "[The ECI] has to be broken with a stick. We want lathis to break the Election Commission's waist. You are playing with people but staying inside a protected shield," Islam said. He continued, "You are in the bubble but we will drag you out of the grave. I will drag him (referring to Kumar) from beneath the earth."

Context Islam's remarks follow violence in Farakka Islam's comments come after a violent incident in Farakka during a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing. Supporters of the MLA allegedly vandalized government offices, an act that has not yet led to any police action against him. The SIR process has been contentious, with opposition leaders alleging it is a ploy by the ECI to help the BJP win elections.

