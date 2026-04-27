TMC moves Calcutta HC alleging police observer met BJP candidate

The TMC's petition alleges that Parshottamdas, who replaced Hari Lal Chouhan as Police Observer for four constituencies in South 24 Parganas, violated his role's requirement of "strict neutrality and independence." The petition claims he stayed at Sagarika Tourist Lodge in Diamond Harbour on April 20, 2026, deviating from protocol. It also states CCTV footage of the alleged meeting has been annexed as evidence to support their claims.

Judicial scrutiny

TMC's petition highlights erosion of public confidence in electoral process

The TMC's petition contends that Parshottamdas's conduct violates established norms for election observers and undermines neutrality, transparency, and institutional integrity. It argues that such actions erode public confidence in the fairness of the electoral process. The party further asserts that Election Commission-appointed observers must function as independent monitors to ensure free and fair elections. The matter is likely to be taken up by the Calcutta High Court soon.