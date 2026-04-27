'Attempt on her life': TMC alleges MP's convoy was attacked 

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mitali Bag has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attacking her convoy in Hooghly district. The incident took place when she was on her way to a rally addressed by TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee . According to the party, Bag's car was vandalized with stones being thrown at it, smashing windows and injuring her.

Accusations exchanged BJP rejects allegations, accuses TMC of violence Bag, a Dalit woman MP from the Bagdi community, alleged that her vehicle was blocked by BJP workers and stones were thrown at it. She has sought the Election Commission's intervention in the matter. The party shared a video of the alleged attack on X, writing, "Our MP Mitali Bag...was brutally attacked by BJP lumpens and thugs." "Amit Shah threatened our leaders...that anyone who steps out of their house would be hung upside down. Today, that threat was acted upon."

Twitter Post TMC shares video Amit Shah threatened our leaders and party workers that anyone who steps out of their house would be hung upside down. Today, that threat was acted upon.



Our MP, Smt. Mitali Bag, an elected female representative from the Scheduled Caste community, was brutally and dastardly… pic.twitter.com/s91bmmrhw3 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 27, 2026

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Violence allegations TMC accuses BJP of resorting to violence The BJP has rejected these allegations, claiming that TMC workers instigated violence against their activists. Debjit Sarkar, a spokesperson for the saffron party, accused Bag of "staging a drama" to divert attention. Arambagh unit president Biman Ghosh also made similar claims. "While campaigning was underway, some miscreants led by Goghat Trinamool leader Sanjay Khan attacked our workers with sticks, bricks, rods and firearms. Nearly 50 people have been injured....Mitali Bag is staging a drama to suppress the incident," Ghosh claimed.

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