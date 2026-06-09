TMC leader and Bidhannagar ex-mayor Sabyasachi Dutta arrested for extortion 

Denial

Dutta denies allegations, calls them 'fabricated'

Dutta has denied the allegations against him, saying, "They are completely fabricated and false. Anyone can make a complaint. I have not taken any money." He was arrested from his Rajarhat residence by a police team from Bidhannagar North police station based on an FIR registered after Chakraborty's complaint. According to the Indian Express, police sources said they have some evidence regarding the allegations. He was initially detained during a raid at his flat in Newtown and later formally arrested.