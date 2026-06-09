TMC leader and Bidhannagar ex-mayor Sabyasachi Dutta arrested for extortion
What's the story
Sabyasachi Dutta, a former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and ex-mayor of Bidhannagar, was arrested late on Monday night in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The arrest came after a businessman accused him of extorting ₹1.05 crore from him in 2018. The complaint was filed by Madhusudan Chakraborty, who alleged mental torture and death threats against him by Dutta.
Denial
Dutta denies allegations, calls them 'fabricated'
Dutta has denied the allegations against him, saying, "They are completely fabricated and false. Anyone can make a complaint. I have not taken any money." He was arrested from his Rajarhat residence by a police team from Bidhannagar North police station based on an FIR registered after Chakraborty's complaint. According to the Indian Express, police sources said they have some evidence regarding the allegations. He was initially detained during a raid at his flat in Newtown and later formally arrested.
Career overview
Investigative agencies closing in on TMC leaders
Dutta is a prominent politician from the Salt Lake area of Kolkata. He had joined the BJP in 2019 but returned to the TMC two years later, citing "misunderstandings." His arrest comes as investigative agencies tighten their grip on several top TMC leaders after the party's defeat in the state assembly elections. Other arrests include Jahangir Khan, a TMC strongman arrested near the India-Nepal border for extortion and threats, and Jayaprakash Majumdar for alleged illegal property occupation.
Party unrest
TMC faces internal rebellion
The TMC is also facing a massive internal rebellion, with at least 20 MPs reportedly forming a separate bloc in Parliament and expressing intent to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Additionally, around 60 of the party's MLAs had earlier expressed dissent against party leadership and joined a rebel camp.