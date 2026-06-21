TMC's ₹440cr bank accounts frozen amid internal power struggle

Party conflict

Freeze on accounts comes amid internal power struggle within TMC

The freeze on the accounts comes amid an internal power struggle within the TMC. The party is divided between camps led by former minister Aroop Biswas and Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee over control of its organizational and financial setup after a recent Assembly election defeat. Days before the police action, Biswas had written to the bank seeking protection of the accounts and suspension of transactions until leadership disputes are resolved.