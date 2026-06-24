TMC v/s Bengal government after ISKCON replaces egg mid-day meal 

Experience matters

ISKCON's experience in serving midday meals

Das said ISKCON has been serving midday meals across India since 2004 through its Annamitra Foundation. The organization has experience in providing such services in over eight states and 22 cities. "Our midday meal program is highly appreciated all over India," he said. Das emphasized that they have empaneled dietitians to curate their menus, ensuring that the nutritional needs of children are met or exceeded with high-quality protein and vitamins.