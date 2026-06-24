TMC v/s Bengal government after ISKCON replaces egg mid-day meal
What's the story
Eggs will be replaced with paneer and rajma in mid-day meals once the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) takes over the midday meal program for around one lakh students in Kolkata. The program, which is part of the PM POSHAN scheme, will cover over 1,800 primary and upper primary schools. The West Bengal government announced this decision in its budget on Monday.
Menu change
Eggs will not be included in the new menu
The Hindu religious outfit has been entrusted with the responsibility of providing meals to children in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area. ISKCON vice-president and spokesperson Radharamn Das told TOI the new menu will be nutritious but will not include eggs. He said, "There is a common misconception that eggs are the only rich source of protein and lack a vegetarian equivalent." Instead, he said, "Soya chunks, rajma, paneer, beans, dal and pulses offer an equivalent amount of plant-based protein."
Experience matters
ISKCON's experience in serving midday meals
Das said ISKCON has been serving midday meals across India since 2004 through its Annamitra Foundation. The organization has experience in providing such services in over eight states and 22 cities. "Our midday meal program is highly appreciated all over India," he said. Das emphasized that they have empaneled dietitians to curate their menus, ensuring that the nutritional needs of children are met or exceeded with high-quality protein and vitamins.
Community impact
Concerns among community kitchens about job losses
The decision to exclude eggs from the menu has raised concerns among community kitchens run by self-help groups (SHGs), which currently serve a varied menu including eggs once a week. Indranil Mukherjee, a spokesperson for an SHG supplying meals to 65 schools, expressed concern over potential job losses if their kitchens stop functioning. Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien also slammed the government over the decision, saying such a move would deprive children of nutrition.
LoP
'In Bengal, people traditionally eat non‑vegetarian food'
"After the fish-eating tamasha during the election campaign, the Gujarat Gymkhana finally reveals itself....Throw eggs at rivals. But deprive children of nutrition by taking eggs off from midday meals. Imposing vegetarianism. Bengal rejects this," O'Brien wrote. Rebel MLA and now LoP Ritabrata Banerjee also opposed the move. "In Bengal, people traditionally eat non‑vegetarian food. If these are excluded, only vegetarian food will be served, which does not suit Bengal's dietary traditions. We strongly oppose this move."
Kitchen plans
Plans for a world-class, fully automated central kitchen in Kolkata
Das said ISKCON plans to set up a world-class, fully automated central kitchen in Kolkata. This facility will ensure hygienic food is prepared on a massive scale and served hot at schools during lunch breaks. Preliminary talks with the school education department have been held and ISKCON is currently looking for suitable land for this project, which would take about a month to prepare.