Lok Sabha passes Tribunals Reforms Bill amid opposition protests

The Tribunals Reforms Bill proposes the establishment of a National Tribunals Commission (NTC) to oversee the appointment, administration, and functioning of various tribunals.

The NTC will consist of a chairperson, two judicial members, and two technical members.

The chairperson must be a former Supreme Court judge or retired Chief Justice of a High Court, while technical members should have at least 25 years' experience in public administration, finance, law or technology.