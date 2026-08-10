Lok Sabha passes Tribunals Reforms Bill amid opposition protests
What's the story
The Lok Sabha has passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, without a debate. The bill was introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal amid opposition protests over alleged police action against students during a July 20 demonstration. Opposition MPs had demanded the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the House over these allegations.
Key provisions
NTC to have chairperson, judicial, technical members
The Tribunals Reforms Bill proposes the establishment of a National Tribunals Commission (NTC) to oversee the appointment, administration, and functioning of various tribunals.
The NTC will consist of a chairperson, two judicial members, and two technical members.
The chairperson must be a former Supreme Court judge or retired Chief Justice of a High Court, while technical members should have at least 25 years' experience in public administration, finance, law or technology.
Scope and repeal
Bill covers 16 tribunals, including Central and State Administrative Tribunals
The Tribunals Reforms Bill covers 16 tribunals, including Central and State Administrative Tribunals, Securities Appellate Tribunal, and Armed Forces Tribunal.
It seeks to repeal the Tribunals Reforms Act of 2021 after Supreme Court rulings raised concerns over separation of powers and judicial independence.
The new bill aims to establish a centralized appointment system through Search-cum-Selection Committees, with government processing recommendations within three months.
Transparency measures
Proposed National Tribunals Data Grid for case-related information
The Tribunals Reforms Bill proposes a National Tribunals Data Grid for case-related information to improve transparency and facilitate performance monitoring.
It also seeks to standardize tenure, with chairpersons serving five years or until 70 and members until five years or 67.
The proposed NTC and its secretariat are estimated to cost ₹27.14 crore.