Trinamool MPs plan to sue Moitra over '₹40cr bribe' claim
What's the story
Around 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of Parliament are reportedly planning to sue party colleague Mahua Moitra. The move comes after Moitra alleged that lawmakers who defected were bribed with ₹40 crore. Sources told India Today TV that the MPs met and decided to file a defamation suit against her for claiming they were offered money for leaving the party.
Moitra
Moitra was replying to Sanjay Raut
Her allegations came in response to Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut's claim that Sena MPs were allegedly offered ₹15 crore each to switch sides. "Only 15 cr? Saste mein kyo jaa rahe hai? Believe ours got ₹4 cr up front and ₹1 cr a month for next 36 months," Moitra had said. Like the TMC, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is also facing a defection crisis, with six MPs expected to join the Eknath Shinde faction soon.
Political shift
Allegations came after major rift in TMC's parliamentary unit
The allegations surfaced after a major rift in the TMC's parliamentary unit, with 20 of its 28 Lok Sabha MPs defecting to form a separate group. The rebel MPs wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, declaring their support for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Chief Whip Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said they took this decision after consulting other MPs, adding that they accepted the people's mandate and felt their future political course should be with the NDA.
Party shift
Rebel MPs join NCPI to evade disqualification
The rebel MPs have joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a political party based in Tripura, to evade disqualification under the anti-defection law. This move has not only reduced the TMC's Lok Sabha strength to eight MPs but also dealt a major blow to the party since its inception in 1998. Moitra has stood firmly with Banerjee during this political turmoil and has been vocal against leaders who defected.
Criticism
Moitra slams rebel leaders, Yusuf Pathan
She recently slammed rebel leaders as "completely useless politicians who had survived on Banerjee's popularity." Moitra also targeted Baharampur MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan for allegedly rushing to New Delhi after being summoned by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. She urged him to "have some shame" and show the courage associated with his cricketing career.