Trinamool MPs plan to sue Moitra over '₹40cr bribe' claim 

Party shift

Rebel MPs join NCPI to evade disqualification

The rebel MPs have joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a political party based in Tripura, to evade disqualification under the anti-defection law. This move has not only reduced the TMC's Lok Sabha strength to eight MPs but also dealt a major blow to the party since its inception in 1998. Moitra has stood firmly with Banerjee during this political turmoil and has been vocal against leaders who defected.