TVK announces candidates' list, Vijay to contest 2 seats

Tamil actor Vijay will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from two constituencies: Perambur and Trichy East. The elections will be held in a single phase on April 23 across 234 constituencies. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is making its electoral debut this year. Announcing the candidates, Vijay urged voters to give his party a chance and emphasized not to differentiate between him and other TVK candidates, stressing they were the same.

Election landscape Five cornered contest in Tamil Nadu The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is up against a five-cornered contest. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bloc of AIADMK and BJP is hoping to return to power. Meanwhile, Vijay's TVK hopes for a strong debut. A fourth front has been opened by the alliance of PMK led by S Ramadoss and Sasikala's party, while Seeman-led Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) is contesting independently.

Campaign promises Vijay accuses DMK candidate of corruption Vijay criticized the DMK, alluding to an unnamed DMK candidate who has a history of corruption and illegal activities. He promised a drug-free Tamil Nadu and monthly assistance for those who don't get jobs after the age of 29. He also promised accountability in government job recruitment. "This election is a two-cornered fight between our people's alliance and MK Stalin Sir's alliance," he said while announcing his candidates.

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