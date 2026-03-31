TVK chief Vijay booked for violating election rules 

The complaint also stated that the gathering blocked an ambulance route, raising public safety concerns. Based on this, the Peravallur Police booked Vijay and around 5,000 party workers under five sections including public nuisance and unlawful assembly. News18 reported that video evidence from the campaign was submitted with the complaint.

Election campaign

Monthly assistance for graduates, diploma holders promised

Vijay has announced his candidacy from Perambur and Trichy East constituencies. On Monday, he filed his nomination. After that, Vijay addressed the public, saying, "We have to save Tamil Nadu. Who is responsible for this plight? The evil force DMK is the reason for this situation, Stalin sir is the reason." His party's manifesto promises "anti-drug protection zones" in schools and colleges across Tamil Nadu. The manifesto also promised monthly assistance of ₹4,000 for graduates and ₹2,000 for diploma holders.