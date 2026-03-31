TVK member accuses party leader of sexual harassment

A woman functionary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has accused the party's Tiruvallur South district secretary, R Prakasam, of sexual harassment. The incident allegedly took place at a wedding event where Prakasam inappropriately touched her. When she confronted him about his behavior, he allegedly threatened her, saying, "You are a lady, and if you do anything to damage my name, we will do anything."

Legal action No findings have been confirmed yet The woman and her husband filed a complaint with the Thiruvallur District Superintendent of Police. A case has been registered under several sections, and the police are now verifying the allegations. However, no findings have been confirmed yet. The complainant also alleged that she had earlier approached party leadership, but no action was taken then.

Candidature controversy Prakasam's candidature under scrutiny Prakasam, also known as Kutty, is the TVK's Poonamallee candidate for the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls. His candidature is now under scrutiny after these allegations. However, his wife and some party functionaries have denied the allegations, calling them motivated and linked to internal disputes within the party. The case adds to controversies surrounding TVK as it tries to establish itself in Tamil Nadu's political landscape. TVK chief Vijay has been booked for allegedly violating election conduct rules.

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