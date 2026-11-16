TVK minister Aadhav Arjuna, wife separate after 14 years
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Aadhav Arjuna and his wife Daisy Martin have decided to separate after 14 years of marriage. Martin announced the decision on Instagram, saying they mutually decided to part ways but remain committed to co-parenting their child. "While this marks a new chapter for both of us, our commitment to co-parenting and ensuring our child's happiness and well-being will always remain our greatest priority," she stated.
Announcement details
'Aadhav Arjuna will always have my respect'
In her Instagram post, Martin described their 14-year journey as one "filled with love, understanding and change."
"Aadhav Arjuna will always have my respect, and I sincerely wish him happiness, peace and success in everything he chooses to pursue. We sincerely request your understanding, kindness and privacy as we navigate this transition," she stated.
Career overview
Who is Aadhav Arjuna?
Arjuna is currently the Minister for Public Works and Sports Development in the Tamil Nadu government. He was earlier with Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) before joining Vijay's TVK.
Martin, his wife, is the daughter of lottery baron Santiago Martin and an entrepreneur. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is the Managing Director of Arise Investments and Capital Private Limited.
The couple has one child together.