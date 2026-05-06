TVK office-bearer arrested for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl 

Case background

Dinesh evaded arrest since the complaint was filed

The sexual harassment incident took place on April 23 when the minor girl was visiting her grandmother's house near Dinesh's residence. While she was playing outside, the accused reportedly brought her to his home. According to police, Dinesh sexually assaulted the minor and threatened to kill her if she told anybody about the incident. When the girl returned home, she reported the events to her aunt, who alerted her parents.