TVK office-bearer arrested for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl
What's the story
A 35-year-old office-bearer of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was arrested on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in Chennai. The accused, identified as Dinesh, alias 'Pambu' Dinesh, was apprehended by Royapuram All Women police after he had been absconding since Monday. The incident came to light after the girl's mother filed a complaint.
Case background
Dinesh evaded arrest since the complaint was filed
The sexual harassment incident took place on April 23 when the minor girl was visiting her grandmother's house near Dinesh's residence. While she was playing outside, the accused reportedly brought her to his home. According to police, Dinesh sexually assaulted the minor and threatened to kill her if she told anybody about the incident. When the girl returned home, she reported the events to her aunt, who alerted her parents.
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Dinesh had been evading arrest since the complaint was filed by the girl's mother. Police tried to arrest the accused on May 4, but he was apparently present at a vote-counting center, supporting a TVK candidate contesting in the RK Nagar constituency. He was finally nabbed by a special police team under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.