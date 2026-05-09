Vijay stakes claim to form Tamil Nadu government
What's the story
After a four-day political impasse, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has officially staked his claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu. He submitted letters of support from 120 MLAs to Governor RV Arlekar. The TVK is now pushing for a swearing-in ceremony as early as May 10 afternoon.
Alliance support
TVK crosses majority mark with VCK, IUML support
The TVK has crossed the majority mark with the crucial support of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The alliance numbers are as follows: TVK: 107, Congress: 5, CPI: 2, CPI(M): 2, VCK: 2, IUML: 2. This development comes after a meeting between Vijay and Governor Arlekar at Raj Bhavan.
Unconditional support
VCK's unconditional support for TVK government formation
VCK President Thol Thirumavalavan was quoted as saying by NDTV, "This decision has been taken because the VCK should not become an obstacle to TVK leader Vijay forming the government, and also because President's Rule should not be imposed. We are extending our support only for the formation of the government. There are no other conditions attached to it."
Political dynamics
AIADMK rebellion, IUML backing adds to Vijay's strength
The IUML, which won two seats in the Tamil Nadu elections, has also extended its support to Vijay's TVK. This adds to the backing from VCK and Left parties. Meanwhile, a major rebellion is brewing within the AIADMK with senior leader CV Shanmugam planning a split. Over 30 AIADMK MLAs are reportedly backing him, and some are likely to support TVK.
Political fallout
Rifts in DMK as Congress breaks away
The Congress party's decision to end its decades-old alliance with the DMK has created a rift in the INDIA bloc. DMK President M K Stalin criticized the Congress for its decision, saying, "The Congress MLAs who contested and won on behalf of the alliance did not come to Anna Arivalayam to express their thanks." Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said there are no cracks in the opposition INDIA bloc over this development.