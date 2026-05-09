Vijay stakes claim to form Tamil Nadu government

After a four-day political impasse, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has officially staked his claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu. He submitted letters of support from 120 MLAs to Governor RV Arlekar. The TVK is now pushing for a swearing-in ceremony as early as May 10 afternoon.

Alliance support TVK crosses majority mark with VCK, IUML support The TVK has crossed the majority mark with the crucial support of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The alliance numbers are as follows: TVK: 107, Congress: 5, CPI: 2, CPI(M): 2, VCK: 2, IUML: 2. This development comes after a meeting between Vijay and Governor Arlekar at Raj Bhavan.

Unconditional support VCK's unconditional support for TVK government formation VCK President Thol Thirumavalavan was quoted as saying by NDTV, "This decision has been taken because the VCK should not become an obstacle to TVK leader Vijay forming the government, and also because President's Rule should not be imposed. We are extending our support only for the formation of the government. There are no other conditions attached to it."

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Political dynamics AIADMK rebellion, IUML backing adds to Vijay's strength The IUML, which won two seats in the Tamil Nadu elections, has also extended its support to Vijay's TVK. This adds to the backing from VCK and Left parties. Meanwhile, a major rebellion is brewing within the AIADMK with senior leader CV Shanmugam planning a split. Over 30 AIADMK MLAs are reportedly backing him, and some are likely to support TVK.

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