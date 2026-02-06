Two workers erecting DMK flagpoles for Deputy CM's visit electrocuted
What's the story
Two workers were killed after they were electrocuted while putting up flagpoles for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred on Thursday when the workers were setting up 30-foot-high party flags near a marriage hall. The steel pole came into contact with a live high-tension power line, resulting in the tragic accident.
Victims' details
Both workers were residents of Salem
The steel pole was thrown off when it hit the live high-tension power line, while the deceased, identified as Gokul (29) and Karthi (45), both hailing from Salem, were electrocuted. After the accident, their colleagues immediately rushed them to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, despite their efforts, both workers succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.
Ongoing investigation
Case registered, investigation underway
The Tamil University police have registered a case in connection with the incident and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding it. The workers were reportedly engaged in erecting banners and flagpoles to welcome Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was visiting the Delta region for various events, including unveiling the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's statue and attending a party worker's family wedding.
Twitter Post
Udhayanidhi Stalin was set to visit party functionary
#WATCH | Thanjavur: Two workers, Karthik and Gokul, were electrocuted to death while erecting DMK party flags near a private marriage hall at Pillaiyarpatti–Thiruvaiyaru bypass road for a wedding function at DMK functionary and General Council member, Sakaraalai Durai Jayakumar's… pic.twitter.com/SlQEYEc1fx— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2026