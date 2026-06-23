Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece slams Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis

Bribery allegations

Accuses BJP-Shinde of bribing MPs

The Saamana editorial accused the Shinde faction and the BJP of bribing MPs to switch camps. It referred to this as "Operation Tiger," a rumored strategy by the Shinde group to strengthen its position in Maharashtra and the BJP's position in parliament. The article also highlighted severe infrastructure concerns in Mumbai, including dwindling water reserves in seven dams supplying the city.