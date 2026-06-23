Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece slams Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis
What's the story
The Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena feud has taken a new turn, with Uddhav Thackeray's faction's mouthpiece, Saamana, publishing an editorial. The article criticizes Eknath Shinde for putting his personal and political interests above Maharashtra's welfare. It accuses Shinde of forming a "corrupt nexus" with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, dragging the state's prestige "through the mud."
Warning issued
Warns Fadnavis about Shinde's ambitions
The editorial also warned Fadnavis about Shinde's ambitions, saying "Shinde's politics and an arrogance born of wealth will eventually land Fadnavis in trouble too." It alleged that a faction in Delhi is openly supporting Shinde against Fadnavis. The article sarcastically referred to BJP leaders distributing sweets to celebrate rebel MPs switching camps, likening it to fathers celebrating the birth of their child.
Bribery allegations
Accuses BJP-Shinde of bribing MPs
The Saamana editorial accused the Shinde faction and the BJP of bribing MPs to switch camps. It referred to this as "Operation Tiger," a rumored strategy by the Shinde group to strengthen its position in Maharashtra and the BJP's position in parliament. The article also highlighted severe infrastructure concerns in Mumbai, including dwindling water reserves in seven dams supplying the city.
Controversy spotlighted
NEET paper leak controversy highlighted
The editorial also brought attention to the NEET paper leak controversy, which had political ramifications after student suicides. It alleged that the Maharashtra BJP was involved in compromising students' futures and demanded accountability from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Saamana article concluded by saying, "Betrayal has become Maharashtra's new identity."