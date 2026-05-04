Udhayanidhi inches ahead in Chepauk, DMK's Karunanidhi legacy seat

Early counting trends in Tamil Nadu 's elections have thrown up some surprises, especially in the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency. The seat, which is a stronghold of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and was once represented by party patriarch M Karunanidhi, is now witnessing his grandson Udhayanidhi Stalin struggling, with a lead of just 300 votes after the fourth round of counting. Kolathur is also home to Chief Minister MK Stalin's constituency.

Political debut Udhayanidhi's earlier win Udhayanidhi, who is the sitting MLA from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, made his electoral debut in 2021. He had won by a margin of over 69,000 votes. The seat is considered both his political launchpad and the symbolic heart of the DMK's first family. He is up against AIADMK's Aadirajaram, who had earlier contested against MK Stalin in Kolathur, and TVK's Selvam D.

Legacy test About the constituency The Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency is Assembly constituency number 19 and falls under the Chennai Central Lok Sabha seat. It comprises Triplicane and Chepauk, which are densely populated areas where issues such as housing, congestion, water supply, and urban mobility are key voter concerns. The DMK has ruled here for decades, with Karunanidhi himself representing the seat.

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