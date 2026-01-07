'Unacceptable...': Fadnavis rebukes local BJP leaders over Congress, AIMIM alliances
What's the story
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has slammed local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for forming alliances with the Congress and Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). The alliances were formed in Ambernath and Akot municipal councils after last month's elections. Fadnavis warned of strict action against those who defied party discipline by entering into these arrangements without approval from senior leadership. "I am making it very clear that any alliance with the Congress...AIMIM will not be accepted," Fadnavis said.
Ambernath alliance
BJP's Ambernath alliance with Congress, NCP
In Ambernath, the BJP allied with the Congress and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the "Ambernath Vikas Aghadi." The alliance included 14 BJP councilors, 12 from Congress, four NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and one independent corporator. This coalition gave them a total strength of 32 members in the 60-member council and BJP's Tejashree Karanjule was elected the Ambernath Municipal Council President (Mayor). The Shiv Sena had emerged as the single-largest party but fell short of a majority.
Akot alliance
BJP-AIMIM alliance in Akot
In Akot, the BJP formed the "Akot Vikas Manch" with the AIMIM and support from other parties. This alliance has 25 councilors' support in a 35-member council. The BJP won 11 seats in the 35-member council and the AIMIM secured five seats. Maya Dhule of the BJP was elected mayor, while Ravi Thakur of the BJP was chosen group leader, with all allies bound by the party whip.
Disciplinary action
Fadnavis warns of action against defiant BJP leaders
The Congress leadership has since suspended 12 newly elected councilors in Ambernath for their role in the Ambernath alliance and dissolved its Ambernath block unit. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has slammed the move, calling it "unethical and opportunistic." Sena MLA Balaji Kinikar called it a betrayal of "coalition dharma" and contrary to the BJP's national slogan of a "Congress-mukt Bharat." "This is nothing but stabbing the Shiv Sena in the back," he alleged.