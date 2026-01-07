'Unacceptable...': Fadnavis rebukes local BJP leaders over Congress, AIMIM alliances 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has slammed local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for forming alliances with the Congress and Asaduddin Owaisi 's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). The alliances were formed in Ambernath and Akot municipal councils after last month's elections. Fadnavis warned of strict action against those who defied party discipline by entering into these arrangements without approval from senior leadership. "I am making it very clear that any alliance with the Congress...AIMIM will not be accepted," Fadnavis said.

Ambernath alliance BJP's Ambernath alliance with Congress, NCP In Ambernath, the BJP allied with the Congress and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the "Ambernath Vikas Aghadi." The alliance included 14 BJP councilors, 12 from Congress, four NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and one independent corporator. This coalition gave them a total strength of 32 members in the 60-member council and BJP's Tejashree Karanjule was elected the Ambernath Municipal Council President (Mayor). The Shiv Sena had emerged as the single-largest party but fell short of a majority.

Akot alliance BJP-AIMIM alliance in Akot In Akot, the BJP formed the "Akot Vikas Manch" with the AIMIM and support from other parties. This alliance has 25 councilors' support in a 35-member council. The BJP won 11 seats in the 35-member council and the AIMIM secured five seats. Maya Dhule of the BJP was elected mayor, while Ravi Thakur of the BJP was chosen group leader, with all allies bound by the party whip.