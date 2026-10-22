Rijiju vows action after Tripura youth racially-abused; called 'Jinping,' 'Chinese'
What's the story
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has condemned a Delhi-based social media influencer, Amir Shokeen, for racially abusing a tribal youth from Tripura. The incident, captured in a video, went viral on Tuesday evening. In the clip, Shokeen allegedly asks the youth if he is the "president" of the neighboring country and mocks the name of Tripura when told he is Indian. The video also shows Shokeen making offensive gestures as the uncomfortable youth answers his questions and those seated nearby laugh.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
This evil man will be punished. There was delay in lodging the official complaint but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson. People who tolerate such wicked behavior in the society are also responsible for the spread of hatred. pic.twitter.com/EnmaPFCE3x— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 21, 2026
Minister's response
Rijiju warns 'evil man will be punished'
Rijiju, the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, took to social media platform X to express his outrage.
He warned that "this evil man will be punished," adding that despite the delay in filing an official complaint, both Delhi and Tripura Police would take action.
"People who tolerate such wicked behavior in the society are also responsible for the spread of hatred," he wrote, sharing the video.
Investigation underway
Tripura CM directs DGP to coordinate with Delhi Police
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has directed the state's Director General of Police to work with Delhi Police for a thorough investigation.
Political leaders across party lines have demanded action against Shokeen.
Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) state secretary and leader of the opposition Jitendra Chaudhury demanded an apology from Shokeen and called for a strong precedent against insulting Tripura and its Tiprasa community.
Apology issued
Shokeen claims incident was scripted, meant as humor
In the wake of the backlash, Shokeen released a video on Facebook claiming that the incident was scripted and meant as humor.
Shokeen said, "As you know, I had made a video about Tripura. It was a humorous video. But if any brother from Tripura was hurt by it, I am once again folding my hands and apologizing."
"Please forgive me. I have apologized to the CM too, who has tweeted. I have made a mistake. I have small children."