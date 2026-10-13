Union MoS L Murugan resigns from Union Cabinet
What's the story
Union Minister L Murugan has resigned from both his ministry and membership of the Rajya Sabha. Murugan was serving as the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Information and Broadcasting in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. In his post on X, he said that he wants to return to the grassroots and devote himself fully to strengthening the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
Career path
I want to return to grassroots work: Murugan
In his post, Murugan said, "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve Bharat Mata and Tamil Nadu" under PM Modi.
"From the son of daily wage laborers to serving in the Union Council of Ministers under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, has been the greatest privilege of my life."
"Now, I wish to return to the grassroots, stand with our karyakartas and dedicate myself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu."
Political career
Murugan hopes to expand BJP's presence in Tamil Nadu
Murugan had earlier served as the vice-chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) from 2017 to 2020.
He was also in charge of Kerala for a brief period before being appointed chief of the BJP Tamil Nadu unit on March 12, 2020.
Murugan's resignation also comes amid speculation of a reshuffle in the Union Cabinet.
Resignation context
Resignation comes amid speculation of a cabinet reshuffle
He is the second Dalit leader to become president of the BJP Tamil Nadu unit after Kirubanidhi, who held the position from 2000 to 2003.
Murugan had contested from Dharapuram in the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections but lost to DMK's N Kayalvizhi by 1,393 votes.
He also unsuccessfully contested the 2011 Tamil Nadu assembly election from Rasipuram constituency, getting only 1,730 votes, around 1.07% of the vote share.