Union MoS L Murugan resigns from Union Cabinet

In his post, Murugan said, "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve Bharat Mata and Tamil Nadu" under PM Modi.

"From the son of daily wage laborers to serving in the Union Council of Ministers under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, has been the greatest privilege of my life."

"Now, I wish to return to the grassroots, stand with our karyakartas and dedicate myself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu."