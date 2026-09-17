Protesting stray menace, Yuva Sena drops puppy on official's table
What's the story
Protesting the growing stray dog menace in Maharashtra's Nashik, Yuva Sena workers released two stray puppies inside the office of Dheeraj Bhamre, chief officer of the Nagar Panchayat in Niphad. The demonstration was led by Vikram Randhave, district chief of the Shiv Sena's youth wing. The protesters were protesting against what they alleged was the administration's inaction on repeated complaints about stray dogs.
Rising concerns
Puppies placed on Bhamre's table
The puppies were brought into the office in small sacks and released on Bhamre's table, where one of them was seen nervously scurrying away in a corner.
The protesters also placed a garland made of currency notes on Bhamre's table as part of their demonstration.
They claimed that the stray dog population was increasing in and around Niphad town, creating problems for children, senior citizens, women, and motorists.
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Yuva Sena district chief Vikram Randhave reportedly released 4–5 stray dogs inside the Niphad Nagar Panchayat chief officer’s office to protest the growing stray dog menace and alleged inaction by the civic body. 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/0wgQpHP00l— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 16, 2026
Call for action
Demand for immediate sterilization drives
Randhave demanded immediate sterilization drives and proper dog-catching arrangements to control the stray population.
He criticized the civic administration for not taking concrete action despite repeated complaints.
"We have been trying to highlight the stray dog menace to you since...last six months, but you ignored our pleas," Randhave is seen telling the official.
"If you fail to act, we will bring more dogs to your office next time. We will also bring children...women affected by the problem," Randhave continued.
Warning issued
Action against Randhave, others
Randhave claimed that over 400 stray dogs roam the Nagar Panchayat limits and that over 100 residents suffer dog-bite injuries every month.
According to PTI, the stunned official told Randhave that the civic body has already issued work tenders to deal with the stray dog menace.
An official at Niphad police station told PTI that a case has been registered against the Yuva Sena workers for obstructing the public servant in the discharge of his official duty.