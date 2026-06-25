The move is part of its strategy for 2027 polls

UP BJP restructures unit; Rajnath Singh's son among vice-presidents

By Chanshimla Varah 02:57 pm Jun 25, 202602:57 pm

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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a major organizational reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, replacing all six regional presidents. The move is part of its strategy for the upcoming 2027 assembly elections. State BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary released a list of new office-bearers, which includes 19 vice-presidents, eight general secretaries, and 19 state ministers. The appointments were made after extensive consultations between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, senior state leaders, and the central leadership.