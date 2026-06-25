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Home / News / Politics News / UP BJP restructures unit; Rajnath Singh's son among vice-presidents 
UP BJP restructures unit; Rajnath Singh's son among vice-presidents 
The move is part of its strategy for 2027 polls

UP BJP restructures unit; Rajnath Singh's son among vice-presidents 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jun 25, 2026
02:57 pm
What's the story

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a major organizational reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, replacing all six regional presidents. The move is part of its strategy for the upcoming 2027 assembly elections. State BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary released a list of new office-bearers, which includes 19 vice-presidents, eight general secretaries, and 19 state ministers. The appointments were made after extensive consultations between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, senior state leaders, and the central leadership.

Leadership changes

Former minister Suresh Rana among new vice-presidents

Among the new vice-presidents are Neeraj Singh, son of Union minister Rajnath Singh, former minister Suresh Rana, Satyapal Saini, Priyanka Rawat, Archana Mishra, Pooja Pal, Suresh Maurya, and Rajesh Yadav. The party also announced a major change at the regional level, with all six regional presidents being replaced. Nawab Singh Nagar has been appointed as the president of West Uttar Pradesh, while Puran Lal Lodhi will head Braj.

Organizational overhaul

Regional presidents appointed

Ram Kishore Sahu has been appointed as the Kanpur regional president. The Awadh region will be headed by Avadhesh Dwivedi, Kashi by Ashok Chaurasia, and Gorakhpur by Vinod Rai. Manish Dixit has been retained as the state media coordinator for his fourth consecutive term. Dinesh Pratap Singh was appointed chief spokesperson, while Himanshu Raj Pandit will be the state social media coordinator.

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Election preparation

Focus on expanding social outreach

BJP leaders said this new team is aimed at expanding the party's social outreach and strengthening its organizational machinery ahead of the next assembly elections. The appointments also reflect a focus on regional and community representation, especially as the Samajwadi Party continues to push its "PDA" (pichhda, Dalit and alpsankhyak) social coalition.

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