'If Akhilesh returns....he'll offer namaz inside Ram Mandir': UP minister

Rajbhar slammed Yadav's record during his five-year term as chief minister from 2012 to 2017.

He asked what Yadav did for Ayodhya then, except for allowing namaz at Hanuman Garhi.

"The only 'achievement' he managed was to have namaz offered at Hanuman Garhi. If he comes back to power, he will have namaz offered inside the temple as well...," Rajbhar said.