'If Akhilesh returns....he'll offer namaz inside Ram Mandir': UP minister
What's the story
Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has claimed that if the Samajwadi Party (SP) returns to power, its chief Akhilesh Yadav would allow namaz to be offered inside the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This accusation comes after Yadav promised to make Ayodhya a "global capital for Sanatan pilgrimage" if his party wins the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
Political criticism
What did Yadav do for Ayodhya then, asks Rajbhar
Rajbhar slammed Yadav's record during his five-year term as chief minister from 2012 to 2017.
He asked what Yadav did for Ayodhya then, except for allowing namaz at Hanuman Garhi.
"The only 'achievement' he managed was to have namaz offered at Hanuman Garhi. If he comes back to power, he will have namaz offered inside the temple as well...," Rajbhar said.
Accusations continue
BJP leader slams Yadav over planned visit to Ayodhya
BJP leader Pankaj Chaudhary also criticized Yadav over his planned visit to Ayodhya on December 12.
He accused the SP chief of appeasement politics and weighing political gains over faith.
"Those who put on a show of devotion to Ram are now weighing themselves on the scales of appeasement," Chaudhary wrote on X.
Yadav's response
Yadav posted a cryptic message on X
In response to his critics, Yadav posted a cryptic message on X on Tuesday.
He called them "nomadic merchants of politics" who only show up during election season.
"Why do they come flying only at the time of 'election?' Whatever 'Aqa' (master) says, he says it and goes away," he wrote.
Development promises
SP chief promises world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya if elected
Earlier, Yadav had announced his vision for Ayodhya if the SP returns to power. He promised transparent management of Ram Mandir and world-class infrastructure.
He also promised to revive the local economy and investigate alleged irregularities in land dealings in the temple town.
Yadav alleged that controversies surrounding Ram Mandir have hurt Ayodhya's economy, leading to a decline in devotees visiting the city.