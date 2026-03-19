UP woman crashes BJP office event, slaps leader
What's the story
A felicitation ceremony at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Maharajganj district, Uttar Pradesh, turned chaotic on Wednesday when a woman barged in and accused a party functionary of cheating her out of ₹4.5 lakh. The event was meant to honor nominated councilors and party office-bearers. Eyewitnesses said she slapped the leader and tried to drag him by his collar, causing panic among attendees.
Allegations revealed
Argument escalated into a physical confrontation
The woman alleged she had given around ₹4.5 lakh for Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) deposits, which were never made. Instead, she claimed the accused misappropriated the funds. She had been demanding her money for quite some time, and on Wednesday, she arrived at the event with her son. She and her son demanded immediate repayment even when party staffers tried to calm things down. The argument escalated into a physical confrontation with reports of scuffles and verbal abuse.
Resolution efforts
Police were called to the scene
The police were called to the scene and managed to control the situation, escorting the woman and others involved out of the BJP office. This allowed the program to resume after nearly an hour of disruption. "During the felicitation of nominated councillors and mandal presidents, a dispute arose over money transactions. Had we been informed earlier, the situation could have been avoided. Both belong to the BJP. Efforts will be made to resolve...matter soon," former district president Sameer Tripathi said.