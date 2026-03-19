UP woman crashes BJP office event, slaps leader

Allegations revealed

Argument escalated into a physical confrontation

The woman alleged she had given around ₹4.5 lakh for Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) deposits, which were never made. Instead, she claimed the accused misappropriated the funds. She had been demanding her money for quite some time, and on Wednesday, she arrived at the event with her son. She and her son demanded immediate repayment even when party staffers tried to calm things down. The argument escalated into a physical confrontation with reports of scuffles and verbal abuse.